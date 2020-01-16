|
Janet Marie (Menk) Gilland was born in Renville County on November 1, 1933. She passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 after a long illness.
A memorial celebrating Janet's life will be held Saturday, January 18 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alert Service Dogs at www.alertdogs4kids.org or at www.alz.org.
Janet attended high school in Morgan where she was the 1951 salutatorian.
She married Jerry Robert Gilland in 1953. They moved to Los Alamos, N.M. where their three children, Bruce, Susan and Cynthia were all born.
They moved to Boulder, Colo. in 1962 when Jerry accepted a job with Ball Brothers Research Corporation.
Together they built a home in South Boulder where they lived until her death.
Janet was especially interested in gardening, genealogy and entertaining friends at their home.
She and Jerry have been avid supporters of the CU Buffs since the mid 1960s.
Janet also worked as a librarian in the Boulder Public Schools for numerous years.
She was employed as administrator/secretary/ treasurer of Engineering Management Services, a consulting firm formed by her husband following his retirement from Ball Aerospace.
In recent years, Janet was a member of The Kiwanis Club of the Foothills and was instrumental in the success of their Alert Service Dogs for Kids project.
Janet was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her life was dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two brothers, Thomas and Vernon Menk, three children and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Ludwig Herman Menk and Lois Irene (Blume) Menk.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020