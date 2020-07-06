Janet Krieg, 72, of Springfield died June 29, 2020, at her home in Springfield. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield.
Memorial Services will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
The family has requested all attendees wear a mask of their own or they will be provided one. Memorial service capacity will be limited. We request your kind understanding of family and close friends for that portion of the celebration of Jan's life. The clergy will be Pastor Dan Larsen.
Janet Mary (Jan) Krieg, daughter of the late John and Florence McAtee, was born in Little Rock, Ark. February 7, 1948. As a daughter of a navy sailor, she lived in several states including Alaska and Washington, D.C. before graduating from high school in Sandstone.
Jan was a caregiver from the beginning, graduating as an R.N. from the Abbot Northwestern School of Nursing in 1968.
She met the love of her life, Curtis (Curt) Krieg a veterinarian and was married July 5, 1969. They moved to Springfield where Curt ran his practice the Riverside Animal Clinic. They raised a family of three daughters and a son on their hobby farm and escaped to their cabin on Lake Ida in Alexandria whenever possible.
Her son, Andrew (A.J.) Krieg has Muscular Dystrophy, and she was a wonderful provider for his care and support. As a Master Gardener and member of the Springfield Garden & Hobby Club, Janet loved to grow everything possible to can, pickle, freeze, jam and bake. She prided herself on providing gladiolas and dahlias for her daughters weddings and the fall scene each year at the Zion Lutheran Church.
She most enjoyed spoiling her 11 grandkids with freshly baked treats, teaching them how to make lefse and creating many family traditions. There was never a celebration or event of theirs she missed. Her family always had plenty to eat, and she was instrumental in creating the Springfield Area Food Shelf to prevent hunger for many local families in need.
She was a leader and volunteer for multiple organizations including 4-H, FFA, the St. John's Lutheran Home Board and S.A.N.T.A.
After a courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Jan chose to peacefully go to Heaven with her family by her side in her home. She touched the lives of many and her presence and care for others will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Curtis, daughters Molly (Brent) Augustin and their children Austin and Abigail; Alisa (Dustin) Schipper and their children Carly, Riley, Greyson, Keira, Miles,and Kendra; Sarah (Brandon) Walter and their children Aubrey, Brynn and Colby; son Andrew Krieg; siblings Paula (Nick) Smieja; Steve McAtee, Richard (Denise) McAtee.
She was preceded in death by her parents John McAtee and Florence (Lange) McAtee and her sibling Jackie McAtee.