|
|
Janice Ann Haas, 75, of Morton, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Funeral Service was held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Burial to follow in the Morton City Cemetery in Morton.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Janice Ann Haas was born February 4, 1945 at the Redwood Falls Hospital in Redwood Falls to Russell and Celia (Revier) McGregor. Her family moved around quite a bit as she was growing up.
She attended Milan School in Milan, school in Moorhead, finishing high school in Morton.
Janice married Robert Haas August 27, 1962 in the Methodist Church in Morton. She was a homemaker and mother to Kim, Robert, Jr. and Mark. She worked at the Morton School for 20 years as playground attendant, cleaning and handling the kitchen for lunches. She did all the baking of bread for the school lunches. She also worked at Steffen Manufacturing of Morton, doing assembly work. Janice also did a lot of babysitting over the years. She loved to do word searches, camping, fishing. She embroidered pillowcases, snowmobiling and dancing. Her grandchildren will always remember being cared for at Grandma's house, as she watched all of them grow up. She would always have some baked goodies and send some home with them, even as adults banana bread was always ready to go.
Janice is survived by her husband, Robert of Morton, her sons Robert, Jr. of Morton and Mark of Morton and daughter Kim Nemitz of Redwood Falls; grandchildren, Alicia Nemitz of Bloomington, Cody Haas of Morton and Jadon Haas of Morton. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Shirley) Hustad of Columbia, S.C. and sister Alice Ruhle of San Diego, Calif. and dog, Logan.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Celia McGregor and several siblings.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020