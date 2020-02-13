Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Gewerth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jo Gewerth

Send Flowers
Janice Jo Gewerth Obituary
Janice Jo Gewerth, 66 of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
In accordance with Janice's wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janice is survived by her mother Mary Portwood of North Carolina; children: Tabatha Skeen of Starbuck and Rickey (Shaila) Newman of International Falls; grandchildren: Nicholas, Christian, James, Rochelle, Tyler, Dylan, Cadence, Zach, Dustin, AJ, Desiree, Nathan and Trevor and siblings: Teresa Redmond, Andy Auldridge both of Georgia and Wayne (Kathy) Holcombe of Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her father Calvin Holcombe, daughters Teresa "Lynn" Linde and Mareesa Abrahamson, son Michael Jackson and grandsons Michael Johnson and Zachary Newman.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -