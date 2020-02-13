|
Janice Jo Gewerth, 66 of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
In accordance with Janice's wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janice is survived by her mother Mary Portwood of North Carolina; children: Tabatha Skeen of Starbuck and Rickey (Shaila) Newman of International Falls; grandchildren: Nicholas, Christian, James, Rochelle, Tyler, Dylan, Cadence, Zach, Dustin, AJ, Desiree, Nathan and Trevor and siblings: Teresa Redmond, Andy Auldridge both of Georgia and Wayne (Kathy) Holcombe of Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her father Calvin Holcombe, daughters Teresa "Lynn" Linde and Mareesa Abrahamson, son Michael Jackson and grandsons Michael Johnson and Zachary Newman.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020