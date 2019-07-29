|
Janice Mae McCorquodale, 83, of Hot Springs Village, passed away July 22, 2019.
A celebration of life was held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Village Bible Church. Burial will be in Minnesota.
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
She was born October 27, 1935 in Redwood Falls to the late William and Myrtle (Schelkoph) Shroeder.
Janice moved to the village with her late husband Harvey McCorquodale in 1992.
She was an active member of her church choir and The Village Chorale and enjoyed singing to the Lord with all of her heart.
Loving survivors include her children Gary McCorquodale (Mary) and Cindy Doble (Tom); grandchildren Jaclyn Lee, Ryan Thomas (Christina), Christine White (Tyler), Erin Wood and Jason Doble (Jenny); great-grandchildren Gary David, Amina, Taviana, Kira, Samantha and James.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019