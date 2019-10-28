|
Jean Burdick, 82, of Redwood Falls, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud.
Funeral service was held Friday, October 25, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls, with burial following in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements were with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Jean Burdick was born November 17, 1936 to Leslie and Ila (Nielsen) Dallman in Lucan. She grew up in Lucan and Sudan areas, attending Lucan school.
Jean married Marferd Clark Burdick, they lived in North Redwood and rural North Redwood while raising their seven children.
Jean worked at Puzzle Craft for about 15 years and Jackpot Junction for 15 years finally retiring at age 78, she never really retired from babysitting her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved to garden, play bingo, decorating (she could put bling on anything) and traveling with family to all sorts of fun places. Jean especially loved her family, her greatest joy. She enjoyed being the organizer of all the family events and planning the food.
She will be dearly missed.
Jean is survived by her children, Clark Burdick of Redwood Falls, Clyde (Debra) Burdick of St. Cloud, Diana (Brian) Batzlaff of Belgrade, Laurie (Kevin) Zieske of Morgan, Kimberly (William) Lund of Morgan and Susan (Paul) Swoboda of Redwood Falls. Jean is survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and siblings Loren (Darlene) Dallman of Redwood Falls and Debra (Chad) Christensen of Morgan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Ila, her former husband, Marferd Burdick, son and daughter-in-law, Ronald (Vicki) Burdick, siblings, Norman (Zandra) Dallman, Lavon (Clifford) Olson and Marilyn (Tom) Fischer.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019