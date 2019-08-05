|
Jerald A. Iverson, 83, of Spicer, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar.
His Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, July 26 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer with burial in the church cemetery. Military Honors were provided by Spicer American Legion Post #545. Arrangements were with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org. Memorials may be given to – Walk to End Alzheimer's - West Central Minnesota.
Jerry was born September 14, 1935, in Belview, the son of Oliver and Tilda (Gullickson) Iverson. Following his graduation, Jerry entered the U.S. Army serving until his honorable discharge in 1961.
While working as a central supply supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, he met his wife to be, Kay Decker. They were united in marriage September 14, 1963, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Belfield, N.D. He continued working at St. Mary's until moving to Benson in 1979, where they owned and operated The Arthur Motel for six years. Before retiring, he worked as a supervisor at Jennie-O Foods for 15 years.
Jerry's family remembers his love of his family, watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins on TV, maintaining his manicured lawn, country music and dancing the Jitterbug. He was always thrifty and his precise personal accounting skills led him to always having $5 to someone else's 5?.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Kay of Spicer; daughters, Kelly (and Michael Baarlie) Iverson of Colfax, Wis.; Rhonda (and Clay Walstrom) Flower of Benson; three grandsons and granddaughter: Seth (and Kali) Flower, Shane (and Madison Wieber) Flower, Mariah Hanson and Trevin Hanson and great-grand baby Flower due in November. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Patricia Decker of Hermantown and in-laws, Beatrice Iverson of Belview, Pat Decker of Hillsboro, Ore., Ken (and Tina) Decker of Sheridan, Wyo., Rosanna (and Roger) Smith of Kansas City, Mo., and Sheila Decker of Hermantown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Tilda, brothers: Orin (and Frankie) Iverson, Marvin Iverson and Harlan (and Ruby) Iverson; sisters, Inez (and Arfield) Anderson and Gladys (and Alfred) Christianson; father-in-law, Adam Decker; brother-in-law, Casey Decker and son-in-law, John Flower.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019