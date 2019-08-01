|
|
Jerome W. Timm, 77, of Wood Lake died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August. 1, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church Thursday. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Darlene Timm of Wood Lake; one daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Dukleth of Windom; three sons, Rollin (Bonnie) Timm of New Ulm, Lyle (Christie) Timm of Franklin and Warren (Joni) Timm of Sparta, Wis.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Charles (Marla) Timm of Cottonwood, Kenneth (Tamara) Timm of Hanley Falls, Walter, Jr. (Lois) Timm of Granite Falls and John (Judy) Timm of Wood Lake; one brother-in-law, Richard Letcher; one sister-in-law, Gayle Jenni; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella Timm; his in-laws, Walter and Lorena Jenni; sister, Rebecca Letcher; brother-in-law, Roger Jenni and sister-in-law, Joy Ann O'Quinn.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019