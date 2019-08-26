|
Surrounded by her loving family, Joan Adeline Wieland passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 29, 2019 following a brief illness, and just days after celebrating her 93rd birthday.
Joan (AKA Mom, The Maven, TOG, Liz, Grammy, Gramma Joan, Mama Joan) was born in Jamestown, N.D. to Joe and Adeline Morrissey. She grew up in Jamestown and, being the first grandchild in the Morrissey Clan, Joan was adored by her doting aunties and uncles.
Joan's lifelong romance with the love of her life, Edwin C. (Ed) Wieland, began with a date to a Halloween party that foretold a life filled with fun, laughter, extended family and countless friends. Throughout their nearly 60-year marriage, they enjoyed a rare partnership, each embracing roles that complimented the other. They raised four children together, with the family at the center of all they did. The family relocated to Redwood Falls in 1967. Both delighted in welcoming grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Whether for business or pleasure, Joan and Ed traveled the world together, returning each time with rich stories of their adventures. Joan lost her beloved "Ed-ily" in 2002.
Warm and loving, Joan found joy in everyday living. Summers were spent cultivating and putting-up food for the long Dakota winters. Having grown up during the depression, nothing went to waste; whether canning or baking, she filled her home with the aromas of love. Joan relished entertaining, fearlessly exploring new and exotic recipes. She loved preparing great meals for her ever-expanding family, with special dishes for a wide variety of cherished traditions, all handed down to her children and grandchildren.
She loved music, art and theater. Joan was a founding member of successful theater collectives in Jamestown and Redwood Falls. Through her roles as actor, producer and director, Joan succeeded in bringing live theater to the Upper Midwest.
An avid reader herself, Joan recorded hundreds of Books for the Blind over a period of 10 years. She was always ready for a good game of cribbage and, being a keen wordsmith, regularly shredded the daily New York Times crossword puzzle.
In addition to Ed, Joan was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Jani (Weight), her two sisters, Karen (Morrissey- Schumacher) and Margaret (Burns) and her infant brother, Timothy.
She is survived by her devoted son-in-law, Larry Weight, sons, Steven and Michael (Janet O'Neill), daughter Mary Ellen (Stedtfeld), nephew Jon Burns, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. All of her surviving family will miss her immeasurably.
The Wieland Family is especially grateful for the loving and compassionate care Joan received from her granddaughter, Tanis Hill, everyone at Lilydale Senior Living and at Alina Hospice. At her request, no public services will be held.
The family and close friends will celebrate Joan's remarkable life in St. Paul Thursday, August 29, 2019. Given our mother's generous and diverse charitable nature, the family gratefully and respectfully requests that any remembrance donations go to The , MS Society, American Foundation for the Blind or other .
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019