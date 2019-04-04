|
|
|
Joan C. Arredondo, 69, of Redwood Falls formerly of St. Paul, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Franklin Rehab and Healthcare Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5 at St. Cornelia's Guild Hall on Lower Sioux Community. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Guild Hall. Interment will be in the Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Joan is survived by her children: Leo R.R. Arredondo of St. Paul and Gina (Paul) Serrano of Redwood Falls; stepson Leo Richard of St. Paul; grandchildren: Bre-Ana, Lily, Leo, Anecia, Julianna, Marissa, Leilani, Izobell, Eva, Paul, Jr., Kourtney, Amber and Michael; great-grandchildren: Leo, Eliseo and Leighla; godchildren: Selene, Conrad and Serene; sisters-in-law: Lydia, Jean, Angie, Lona and Penny; many nieces and nephews and her dog Liza.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, nephew and godson Bobby Jones and brother Tom.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019
