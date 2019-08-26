Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
835 2nd Ave NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
Joan Marie (Reding) Roemer

Joan Marie (Reding) Roemer Obituary
Joan Marie Roemer (Reding), 84, passed away peacefully August 2, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton. Interment was in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Joan is survived by her son John (Tonia), daughter Suzanne (Dan) Roemer Feely, son Dan; grandchildren Austin, Alissa, Brandon, Justin, Isabella and Dominic Roemer and Beck, Vaugn and Capria Feely.
She is preceded in death by her husband Art and brothers Richard Reding and Jim Reding.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019
