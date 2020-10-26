JoAnn "Jo" Black, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson.
Private Family Graveside Service was held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy Officiating: Pastor JJ Morgan. Soloist: Emily Williams "I'll Fly Away". Special Music: "It Is Well With My Soul". Honorary Urn Bearers: Hayden Black and Benjamin Black.
JoAnn Elna Black was born August 17, 1933, in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Peter and Louise (Nelson) Anderson. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, at New Avon Salem E.U.B. Church "The little white church on the hill".
JoAnn attended school in Redwood Falls and graduated from Redwood Falls High School, as the class valedictorian with the Class of 1951. She furthered her education at Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa where she obtained her Teaching Degree.
On August 10, 1954, JoAnn was united in marriage to James Black in Redwood Falls. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and Thomas. JoAnn and James lived in Buffalo Lake and La Crescent until they moved to Hutchinson in 1968. They shared 38 years of marriage until James passed away November 26, 1992.
JoAnn taught 4th grade at the Buffalo Lake School before holding various teaching and administrative positions with Hutchison I.S.D. 423 until she retired in 1995 after years in the position of Community Education Coordinator.
She was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of Hutchinson Women's Club, Hutchinson Garden Club and The Red Hats.
JoAnn enjoyed gardening, reading, antiquing and especially music. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
JoAnn passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years. Blessed be her memory.
JoAnn is survived by her: sons, Jeffrey Black and his wife, Therese, of Maplewood, Thomas Black and his wife, Amy, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Hayden and Benjamin Black; many other relatives and friends.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Louise Anderson; husband, James Black; siblings, Ingrid Zieske and her husband Garnet, Ray Anderson and his wife Maxine and Glenn Anderson and his wife Joanne.
