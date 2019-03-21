|
|
John "Jack" Cole, of Shakopee, formerly of Redwood Falls, did not live until the age he wanted which was 103. Instead, he entered heaven at age 88 March 18, 2019. Jack is now enjoying being a dad again with his two infant sons, Mike and Joe.
Visitation is Friday March 22, from 3-7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee. Visitation will also be Saturday, March 23, from 10-10:45 a.m. in the Parish Center at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Presiding is Reverend Paul Haverstock. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
Jack would insist that instead of flowers, please donate money to Shakopee Rotary to continue service above self. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
He loved woodworking, Rotary, music, good jokes, teaching, gardening, travel, skiing, being with his family and most importantly he was dedicated to his wife, Liz, of 60 years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Liz; daughter, Jane (Steve) Velde; sons, Bob and Joel (Kristina) Cole; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Joanne) and Don (Sally) Cole; sister, Jean (Bob) Pharis.
He was preceded in death by his infant sons, Mike and Joe; brother, Bill Cole; sister, Mugs Corn.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019