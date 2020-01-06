|
|
John David Fixsen, 71, of Wabasso, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services were held Friday, January 3 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
John David Fixsen, born February 26, 1948, was the eighth child born to Orman B. and Margery (Swartz) Fixsen in the Sheridan Township, home of his parents. He grew up on the family farm, attended school in Seaforth and graduated from Wabasso High School.
John worked at DeKalb in Redwood Falls, later he raised registered Angus cattle, farmed and was a member of the American Angus association.
When John's father became ill with Parkinson's disease, he unselfishly became his caregiver.
On Wednesday, December 18, John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was hospitalized three days later and entered into Hospice Christmas Eve.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. His passion was old guns and history. John also was an avid reader.
John is survived by his sisters: Rebecca Sonick of Mendota Heights, Brenda (Norman) Ousky of Echo and Kathleen Hupalo of St. Paul; brother Orman (Sandy) Fixsen, Jr. of Winfred, S.D.; brothers-in-law: Ray Guggisberg of Battle Lake and Yvo Jenniges of Glenwood and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Darlene Guggisberg, Gertrude Jenniges and Eva Randgaard and brothers-in-law: Don Sonick, Jay Randgaard and Ivan Hupalo.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020