Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fixsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Fixsen


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Fixsen Obituary
John David Fixsen, 71, of Wabasso, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services were held Friday, January 3 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
John David Fixsen, born February 26, 1948, was the eighth child born to Orman B. and Margery (Swartz) Fixsen in the Sheridan Township, home of his parents. He grew up on the family farm, attended school in Seaforth and graduated from Wabasso High School.
John worked at DeKalb in Redwood Falls, later he raised registered Angus cattle, farmed and was a member of the American Angus association.
When John's father became ill with Parkinson's disease, he unselfishly became his caregiver.
On Wednesday, December 18, John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was hospitalized three days later and entered into Hospice Christmas Eve.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. His passion was old guns and history. John also was an avid reader.
John is survived by his sisters: Rebecca Sonick of Mendota Heights, Brenda (Norman) Ousky of Echo and Kathleen Hupalo of St. Paul; brother Orman (Sandy) Fixsen, Jr. of Winfred, S.D.; brothers-in-law: Ray Guggisberg of Battle Lake and Yvo Jenniges of Glenwood and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Darlene Guggisberg, Gertrude Jenniges and Eva Randgaard and brothers-in-law: Don Sonick, Jay Randgaard and Ivan Hupalo.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -