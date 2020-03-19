Home

Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Redwood Falls, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Redwood Falls, MN
View Map
John J. "Jack" Smith

John J. "Jack" Smith Obituary
John "Jack" J. Smith, 86, of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully at his home under the care of Carris Health - Redwood Hospice Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
The Memorial Mass Service for John "Jack" Smith has been postponed. A Memorial Mass Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020
