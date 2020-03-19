|
John "Jack" J. Smith, 86, of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully at his home under the care of Carris Health - Redwood Hospice Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
The Memorial Mass Service for John "Jack" Smith has been postponed. A Memorial Mass Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020