John J. "Jack" Smith
John "Jack" J. Smith, 86, of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully at his home under the care of Carris Health - Redwood Hospice Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Family prefers Memorials to go towards Redwood Area Education Foundation and the Carris Health- Redwood Hospice.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 12, 2020.
