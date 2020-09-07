Or Copy this URL to Share

Blessed be his memory. John "Jack" J. Smith, 86, of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully at his home under the care of Carris Health - Redwood Hospice Wednesday, February 26, 2020.A Memorial Mass Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Family prefers Memorials to go towards Redwood Area Education Foundation and the Carris Health- Redwood Hospice.Blessed be his memory.

