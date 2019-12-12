|
|
|
John "Jack" Leland Appel, 75, of Wabasso, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home, with burial in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Wabasso.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
