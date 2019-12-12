Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Resources
More Obituaries for John Appel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leland "Jack" Appel

Send Flowers
John Leland "Jack" Appel Obituary
John "Jack" Leland Appel, 75, of Wabasso, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home, with burial in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Wabasso.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -