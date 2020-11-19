Jonathon Jay Thull, 60, of Iowa City, Iowa, left this earth October 14, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer of the plasma cells.
Over the course of more than six years, Jonathon exhausted all FDA approved treatments and was in the midst of his second clinical trial, when he suffered multiple organ failure from the CAR-T cell therapy received September 28 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Aware of the risks and passionate to assist in cancer research, Jonathon along with his wife, Nancy, were proud to contribute to the advancement of promising treatments.
Jonathon, as partner, sibling, son, friend, colleague and mentor, touched many lives. He was an irrepressible spirit of pure light and joy and modeled the true essence of deep faith and spirituality, inspiring and enriching the lives of all who crossed his path. As a teacher, Jonathon leaves a legacy of impact that will echo through generations of musicians and artists in ever expanding ripples.
Nancy Hagen, the love of his life, became his wife on November 11, 2000 and they made their home in Iowa City. They shared many interests and through their insatiable creativity and his carpentry skills, they created a garden sanctuary and designed and built a major addition to their home, carrying out much of the work on their own. Many special moments were spent escaping on the Adirondacks by the fire pit observing hummingbirds, sunsets and full moons.
When Jonathon wasn't teaching or spending time with Nancy, he could be found cantoring at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, helping others with their building projects, out golfing or traveling to visit family with fishing often a highlight. He adored his family.
Jonathon was born May 2, 1960 to Raymond and Alice (Kramer) Thull in Minneapolis and was baptized at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He received the Sacraments of Holy Eucharist and Confirmation at Our Lady of Victory Church in Lucan and attended Our Lady of Victory Grade School, graduating from Wabasso High School in 1978.
Jonathon holds a D.M.A. degree in Vocal Performance and Pedagogy and an M.A. degree in Opera Theatre Direction from the University of Iowa.
At the University of Minnesota, he earned an M.M. degree in Choral Conducting as well as completed course work toward an M.M in Vocal Performance. Jonathon received his B.A. in music from The University of St. Thomas, formerly The College of St. Thomas.
Jonathon taught at William Penn College, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and Muscatine Community College and in 1997 was hired by Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa as a voice instructor where he maintained an active studio until retirement in 2016. His pursuit of student performance opportunities led to the founding of Cornell College's Lyric Theatre in 1998 that evolved and merged into full-scale stage collaborations with Cornell's Theatre Department. Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre afforded additional opportunities where he served as stage director, designer and master carpenter for their Young Artist Program as well as chorus master for several main stage productions.
In 2005, Jonathon joined the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa as a yearlong voice faculty replacement and served until 2014 in a variety of capacities including stage director, production manager, technical director, properties master, designer and master carpenter for UNI Lyric Theatre and Opera Ensemble. In addition, he was a voice instructor and taught courses in opera performance, advanced vocal performance and survey classes of art song and opera. He was equally at home on either side of the "curtain," as a baritone/director/conductor and has more than 75 opera, operetta and musical theatre credits to his name.
Jonathon showed us all how to live and how to die – with courage, kindness and joy. His passing leaves a deep void and he will be greatly missed.
Jonathon is survived by his wife, Nancy Hagen; parents Ray and Alice Thull; sisters Kathy Bodger (Charles) and Sandra Barner (Bjorn); and brother Joe Thull (Sara); numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.
Blessed be his memory!
A private family Memorial Mass will be held in Lucan in December and public celebration of life events will be held May 2 in Iowa City and a Memorial Mass Saturday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. at our Lady of Victory in Lucan.
Event details will be available online at: www.forevermissed.com/jonathon-jay-thull.
A gallery of pictures and a place to leave tributes is also available at the Web site.
Jonathon's life work centered on enriching the lives of his students. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials or donations be made to the Jonathon Thull Memorial Fund at the Friends and Alumni of UNI Voice Studies charitable nonprofit. Checks should be paid to the order of Nancy Hagen and sent to: Nancy Hagen, P.O. Box 3190, Iowa City, IA, 52244.