Jone Pederson, 71, of Echo, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Rock Valle Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Echo Cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Jone Louise Yackel was born August 10, 1947 to Arthur Bell and Shirley Yackel in Oakland, Calif. Jone spent a large portion of her childhood with her grandparents Leonard and Thelma Yackel. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1965.
In 1968, Jone was united in marriage to James Theobald in Danube. From this union three children were born, Kelly Jo, Kristy Ann and Joshua Adam. In 1980, Jone graduated from Area Vocational-Technical College in Granite Falls.
In 1984, Jone was united in marriage to Dean Pederson in Echo. In 1985, Jone began her career as the clerk for the City of Echo until her retirement in 2012.
During this time, she helped establish numerous projects that helped improve the City of Echo. Jone also spent 10 plus years serving in the American Legion Auxiliary as the historian.
Jone loved spending time with her family and two cats, socializing with friends, listening to music, dancing and following politics. Jone was a very caring person and was passionate about the social and economic equity of others. She was a strong woman who was not afraid to vocalize and share her opinions.
On Friday, July 19, 2019 Jone passed away at St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 71.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly Schjodt (Jeff) of Parker, S.D., daughter Kristy Theobald-Carlson (Neal) of Jackson and son, Joshua Theobald (Jeanne) of Goodview; grandchildren Dustin, Brandon, Anthony, Connor (Kelly) Moira (Kristy), Hannah, Ethan, Chloe (Josh); great-grandchild Aiden (Dustin); brother Leonard Hall; numerous nieces and nephews.
Jone was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sylvia Barnes, sister Sarah Kang, brother Steve Hall and brother Miller Hall, Jr.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019