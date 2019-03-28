|
Jordan "Hubs #4" Michael Martius, 20, of Lamberton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Lamberton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in the Lamberton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jordan "Hubs #4" Michael Martius was born December 8, 1998 to Darren Martius and Tracey (Moody) Grannes in New Ulm. He was baptized at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lamberton and confirmed at Lamberton United Methodist Church. Jordan graduated from Red Rock Central High School in 2017. He played baseball in high school and on the Lamberton Long Sox. Jordan sang in the school choir and played in the band and jazz band. He enjoyed singing men's ensemble and quartet. Jordan participated in the drama department and school musicals. He played Lem in the Minnesota State Fair Musical.
Jordan was a member of the FFA and Methodist youth group. He worked for his uncle, grandpa and dad on the farm. Jordan enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He loved his dog and spending time with his family and friends. Jordan enjoyed playing online games with his friends and shooting pool.
Jordan is survived by his father Darren (Kristine) Martius of Sanborn; mother Tracey (Mark) Grannes of Belview; siblings: Tyler, Amy, Angel and Karson Martius; grandparents: Jerry and Peggy Martius of Springfield, Vicky Moody of Lamberton, Doug Moody of Wichita, Kansas, Melvin and Kay Grannes of Belview, Tammy Halfmann and Jeff Halfmann both of Wabasso; aunts and uncles: Douglas Moody, Jennifer (Daniel) Eberhard all of Lamberton and Laura Halfmann of Mitchell, S.D.; his dog Gunner and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, uncle Bradley Heilman and aunt Stacy Halfmann.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019