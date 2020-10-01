Joseph Ernest Larsen passed away unexpectedly during goose hunting at age 67 Monday, September 28, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 from St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan with burial to follow in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m., with Rosary at 6:15 p.m. and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan and visitation will continue on Friday, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church.
Joe was born July 16, 1953 in Redwood Falls to Gilbert and Mary Ann (Schwab) Larsen. He graduated from Morgan High School in 1971.
Joe worked for Morgan's Red Owl/Super Valu in Redwood Falls for 23 years. He also worked at N.R.P Plastics from 1992-1998. Then he went to work at Shooters/Front Street Bar & Grill/City & Country Tavern and retired in 2015.
Joe was very active in the community, always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Joe served on the Parish Council, Elevator Committee and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Joe was a member of the Catholic Aid, a Grand Knight of the 3rd Degree for Knights of Columbus, also a faithful purser of the 4th Degree for Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed playing church softball. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, Deer Hunters Assn., Ducks Unlimited, which he served on the committee. He was also a member of the Morgan Sportsmen Club, where he served as president, vice- president, secretary/treasurer and managed the trap range. He helped with We Care Project until his mother passed away, then he took it over in 2013.
Everyone knew Joe for his laughter, hugs and a kiss on the cheek. He always had a kind word to say to everyone. He loved the outdoors, which included an annual deer hunting trip with Mike, Thursday afternoon golfing with family and trips to Lake Oahe. Joe will be greatly missed by his siblings, his nieces and nephews and the community. Everyone needs an Uncle Joe!
Joseph is survived by his brothers and sisters, Anne (Alan) Wenisch, Jim (Pauline) Larsen, Rita (friend Hans) Gewerth, Ken (Barb) Larsen, Theresa (Jim) Dittbenner, Tim (Kim) Larsen, Pat (Mary Kate) Larsen, Jeanie (Gene) Penning, Joan (Rick) Wenisch and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Mary Ann Larsen, brother Michael Larsen, Godson and nephew Nicholas Wenisch and other family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.