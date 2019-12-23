|
Joyce Ann Hopman, 70, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Olivia, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Morton Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joyce Ann Hopman was born August 4, 1949 to Emanuel and Anna (Halls) Bengtson in Willmar.
She attended Kerkhoven elementary and graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1968. After graduation, Joyce worked at 3M in Hutchinson and Paper Calmenson & Co. in Minneapolis.
On September 13, 1969, Joyce married Tom Hopman in Willmar. Joyce then worked at Chatterbox Cafe in Olivia for 18 years, until her retirement. After retiring, the couple moved to Redwood Falls in 2007. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her grandchildren. Joyce loved animals and taking walks in the park with her dog Abby. She enjoyed volunteering at the Redwood Area Animal Shelter. Joyce loved Polka dancing, playing bingo, and going to the casino. She was a very good cook. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Europe.
Joyce is survived by her husband Tom Hopman of 50 years; children: Jeannette (Patrick) Sloan of Oakdale, Stacie (Alan) Haney of Olivia, Sandie (Mark) Jensen of Bloomington and Travis (Debbie) Hopman of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Martina and Broghan Sloan, Natasha (Corey) Haney-Pike, Zach and Jake Haney, Ashley (Matt) Hopman, Alexis Whitney, Brandon and Nicholas Jensen and Tommy Hopman; great-grandchildren: Elliot and Owen Pike and Emma Petersen; siblings: Adeline Kotzenmacher of Willmar, Rosella Fischer, Ina (Harold) Kaiser, Marlys (Reinhold) Kaiser all of Lake Lillian, Donald (Sandy) Bengtson of Pennock and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Elwood and Marvin Bengtson.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019