Funeral services for Joyce Meyer of Cyrus will be held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus with Reverend Chris Richards officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Scandia East Cemetery, rural Morris.
Joyce Diane Meyer was born July 22, 1938 to Thomas and Ethel (Schroeder) Harrison in Windom. Joyce was baptized at Germantown Lutheran Church of rural, Jeffers and was confirmed in 1952 at Peace (Faith) Lutheran Church in Morris. Joyce lived near Jeffers until 1950 when her family moved to a farm west of Cyrus. Joyce attended School District #28 until the eighth grade and continued her education at Cyrus High School.
On November 5, 1954 Joyce was united in marriage to Norman Meyer at Peace (Faith) Lutheran Church in Morris. The newlyweds resided in the Starbuck area, where Joyce worked as a CA at the Minnewaska Hospital. In 1956, Joyce and Norman moved to her parent's farm near Cyrus which they later purchased. Joyce earned her GED in her early 30s and worked as a Stevens County home health aide.
Joyce enjoyed the farm life, helping with farm chores, sewing and mending many clothing items for her family, gardening, canning and freezing produce and cooking awesome meals for her family (phew!). Joyce also enjoyed knitting and crocheting; entering some of her projects in the Stevens County Fair with her Stevens County Homemakers group. At Trinity Lutheran Church, Joyce taught Sunday School and was an active member of her church circle.
Farming life ended in 1978 when a fire burned the dairy barn. Joyce remained at home, while Norman started trucking. In 1980 Joyce and Norman became owner-operator of Long Lake Trucking. They drove for Terminal Trucking from 1980 until 1990 and then for Transport America until their retirement in 2012.
Norman passed away August 10, 2015 after sharing 60 years of marriage.
Joyce and Norman drove as a team and viewed their many years of cross-country trucking as an enjoyable working vacation.
Joyce died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, Rochester. She was 81 years old.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Lynn Peteler), Rogers, Patricia (George) Schmidt, Onalaska, Wis., Kathryn (fiance Boyd Kremin) Wevley, Glenwood, and Thomas (Brenda), Fargo, N.D.; One sister-in-law Margaret Lawson, Belle Plaine; one brother-in-law Howard (Vicki) Meyer, Corvallis, Ore.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ocono and his oncology team at Mayo Clinic - Rochester for the 20-plus years given to Joyce in her fight against cancer.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris is in charge of arrangements for Joyce. To send condolences to the family please visit www.pederenfh.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019