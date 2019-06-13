|
Joyce Winges, 88, of Sauk Centre, formerly of Rush City, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Fairway Pines in Sauk Centre.
Reverend Ron Koland will officiate at funeral services for Joyce at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in William Taylor Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
Joyce Elaine Anderson was born May 7, 1931 to John and Alice (Swenson) Anderson in Rush City. She graduated from Rush City High School in 1949 and married Wesley Winges also from Rush City in 1950.
Joyce was a homemaker that was very busy raising six boys and one girl. She had a very strong faith and was active in the church. Due to her husband's job with the railroad, Joyce moved frequently and lived in numerous cities and states.
After her husband's retirement they resided in Cheyenne, Wyo., and soon after her husband's death in 2008, Joyce moved back to her home state of Minnesota and took up residence in Sauk Centre.
Joyce is survived by her sons Steven (Susan) Winges of Long Prairie, Mark Winges of Loveland, Colo., Chris (Janet) Winges of Milbank, S.D., Mike (Karen) Winges of Littleton, Colo., Clark (Alice) Winges of Loveland, Jason (Brittany) Winges of Cheyenne; daughter Ellen Halley of Cheyenne; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law John (Yaeko) Winges of Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Anderson; brother John Anderson; sisters Phyllis Abbott, Lucille Newcomb and Aylee Mell.
