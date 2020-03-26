|
Joyce Limoges, 93, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully Friday March 20,2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls, following a stroke.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak a service will be held at a later date.
Joyce Evelyn (Kothe) Limoges was born December 10, 1926 to Edward and Ida (Steever) Kothe in Bryant, S.D. She was baptized and confirmed in Bryant. Joyce attended and graduated from high school in Bryant.
On February 5, 1955 Joyce was united in marriage to Dean Limoges at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bryant. Together they raised four children, living between Fairmont and then Redwood Falls. Joyce, a homemaker, often helped Dean with the family business. Later in life Joyce worked part-time as a hostess at the Dakotah Cafe at Jackpot Junction and also at Wood Dale nursing home until the age of 89. Joyce could often be spotted helping at The Pampered Pooch as she had a deep love of animals. Joyce enjoyed her time with friends at the Redwood Falls senior center and her neighborhood at Southwaite. Joyce was a kind and generous person who was always willing to help out. Her greatest love was her four grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children: Robynne (Peter Wilkinson) Limoges, Brad (Jeanne) Limoges, Marcia (the late Hartley) Limoges; four grandchildren: Hilary (Tony) Evans, Tyler (Kelsi) Limoges, Hartley (aka Buddy) Limoges, Maggie (Jay) Steinbeisser; six great-grandchildren: Jake, Bo and Lane Evans, Beckham Limoges, Hunter and Hartley Jane Steinbeisser.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Dean and sons Eddie and Hartley.
Family prefers memorials be sent to Carris Health Redwood Hospice.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020