Joyce Deming, 69, of Franklin passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home in Franklin.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. this morning at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Franklin, with burial to follow in the Franklin City Cemetery. Visitation will continue from 10 until time of services at 11 a.m. this morning at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Joyce Louise Deming died peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, September 1, 2019.
She was born May 11, 1950, the daughter of Edward and Jean Kodet. She was born and raised in Bechyn and was very proud of her Czech heritage. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1968 and then went on to receive a secretarial degree at Granite Falls Vocational School.
Joyce married the love of her life Jerry in 1972, and together they had three children – Jennie, Jay and Michael. Jerry and Joyce moved to Rushford where she devoted her life to raising their family.
In retirement, Jerry and Joyce moved back to Franklin where they spent time reconnecting with friends and family. Joyce will be remembered for her soft voice, kind heart, beautiful long hair, decorating sense, ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and her love for gardening and travel.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Deming, daughter Jennie Deming, son Jay Deming, grandchildren Bradley, Jack, Sara, Lucy, Sean and Shane, her mother Jean Standfuss, seven siblings Janet, Gail, Laurie, Anne, Amy, Todd and Brad, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joyce will be missed dearly by all of her friends and family.
Joyce is proceeded in death by her father Edward Kodet, brother Mark Kodet and son Michael Deming.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019