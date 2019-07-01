|
Joyce M. Crooks, 76, of Redwood Falls and formerly of the Lower Sioux Community, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
A funeral service was held Thursday, June 27, 2019. Graveside service was held Friday, June 28, 2019 in the St. Cornelia's Episcopal Church Cemetery, in the Lower Sioux Community.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 1 to July 5, 2019