|
|
Joyce Marie Schwaegerl, 83 of Redwood Falls formerly of Sleepy Eye, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sunwood Good Samaritan in Redwood Falls with her husband at her side.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joyce Marie (Kieper) Schwaegerl was born April 17, 1936 to Alfred and Verna (Rose) Kieper in Sleepy Eye.
She attended Evan School from first to eighth grade and then graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. On April 17, 1958, Joyce married James Schwaegerl at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey. She worked at Morgan's Red Owl Bakery for 12 years, Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. for three years and Sunwood Nursing Home as a cook for more than 20 years. Joyce was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and the CCW. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking, snowmobiling and walking trails. Joyce loved to dance at the Glencoe dances and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her husband Jim of 61 years; children: Julie (Darryl) Rothmeier, Timothy (Mary) Schwaegerl both of Brookings, S.D. and David Schwaegerl of Hutchinson; six grandchildren: Rebecca and Thomas Rothmeier, Kelsey (Jason) Bartosh, Catherine (Brandon) Campbell, Stephanie (Jason) Petersen and Kale (special friend Kelsey Platz) Schwaegerl; three great grandchildren: Grayden, Mayla and Leo; brother Kenneth Kieper and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Kieper and sister Marilyn Hale.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019