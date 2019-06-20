|
|
Judith Maiers, 75, of Willmar, died Tuesday, June 11 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Respite Care.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Memorials may be sent to Quiet Oaks Hospice House & Respite Care, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301 or St. Mary's Foundation, 713 12th St. SW, Willmar, MN 56201.
Judy was born August 4, 1943, in Glencoe, the daughter of Howard and Mae (Klammer) Wick. She graduated from Stewart High School in 1961.
On December 1, 1962, she was united in marriage to Patrick Maiers at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. They lived and farmed in Stewart until 1965, when Pat's work in the Ag Chemical business led them to live in Worthington, Redwood Falls and later in Willmar, where they settled in 1978. Judy and Pat raised three children together.
Judy was active in church activities with her children when they were young. She worked several retail jobs, volunteered at the hospital gift shop and was a member of Country Quilters, Eagle Creek Golf Club and Church of St. Mary. Judy enjoyed outdoor activities, including camping, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, bird-watching and flower-gardening, and most recently she tended to the flower gardens on the golf course and at the church. She also enjoyed arts, crafts, woodworking, painting, bowling, card/bridge clubs, reading, quilting, playing board games – especially Filipino Mahjong, golfing and coffee with friends in Willmar and Arizona and her grandchildren's many activities.
She is survived by her children: Richard (and Linda) Maiers of Starkville, Miss.; Linda Maiers (and Chad Griepentrog) of Alexandria; Lisa Tracy of Spicer; six grandchildren: Miandra (and Timothy) James; Angelica and Elijah Maiers; Geoffrey Griepentrog; Allison and Myra Tracy; great-grandson, Gabriel Tracy; her mother, Mae Wick of Hutchinson; her siblings: Kristine Cipra of Brandon; Tom (and Wendy) Wick of Hutchinson; Mary Jane (and Jon) Skurat of Villard; her uncle, Milton Klammer of Hutchinson; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; cousins and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Grant, her father, Howard Wick and her husband, Patrick Maiers.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 20 to June 27, 2019