Judith Renee Evans, 78, of Melrose passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family July 22, 2020.

Judy was born January 10, 1942 in Springfield to Walter and Lillie (Werner) Fennern.

She graduated from Wabasso High School, attended beauty school and then worked as a beautician.

On September 1, 1962, she married Kenneth George Evans in Sanborn. Together they lived in Bloomington, then to their lake home in Isanti, then moved to Melrose. Ken died in November 2015.

She was an avid collector and focused her efforts on Red Wing Stoneware. Judy and Ken enjoyed dancing, traveling and collecting. Their greatest enjoyment in life was spending time at their lake home on Long Lake. The most important thing to Judy was spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Doug (Doreen) Evans of Melrose; daughter, Cyndi Evans of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Breanna (Jeff) Evans of Minneapolis; Kayle (Josh) Ellison of St. Cloud; Alicia Evans of Minneapolis; Shelby Evans of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Chloey Evans of Melrose; siblings, Gerald (Marion) Fennern of Wabasso; Dennis (Donna) Fennern of Wabasso; Jr (Flo) Fennern of Wabasso and Clarice (Elton) Koosman of Chaska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Joel and Ken and sister Lillian (Billie).

