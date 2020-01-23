|
Julia Martha Kaardal, 93, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 301 N. Lincoln St., Redwood Falls, MN 56283 or Carris Health – Redwood Seasons House, 400 Veda Drive, Redwood Falls, MN 56283.
Julia Martha Kaardal was born March 8, 1926 to Martin and Lillian (Shelstad) Christenson on a family farm near Doran. The family consisted of Martin, Lillian, uncle Carl, Julia and brother Marvin. She attended and graduated from Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls. There she met and fell in love with Elmer Kaardal at their senior baccalaureate service. Julia went on to get a teaching degree from Moorhead State University.
Meanwhile, Elmer had been drafted into the United States Army. Julia taught primary school in a one-room school house in Otter Tail County.
Julia and Elmer married at Stiklestad Lutheran Church in Doran June 3, 1950. They spent the first two years of their marriage living in Germany. They had nine children, son Elvin, dying at childbirth. Together they moved to Redwood Falls in December 1957. Elmer had a State Farm Insurance Agency, and Julia had eight children to raise. They were supportive and involved members at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
In 2004, Julia and Elmer moved to St. Paul where they lived until 2017. They enjoyed living with their daughter Carol, her husband David, and their children. Later, they moved to assisted living at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul.
In 2017, they returned to family and friends in Redwood Falls. Elmer passed away September 10, 2017.
Julia's passions and work ethic were legendary. Her many interests included her church, Elmer, her children, family, friends, Norway and its language, education, gardening, canning, picnicking, scouting, traveling, sewing, quilting and having fun.
Julia set a humble servant example for everyone who knew her. She will be remembered and missed, because she was special in every way as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
Julia is survived by her children: Ivar (Dianne) of Sioux Falls, Loran (Debbie) of Morgan, Thor (Debbie) of Redwood Falls, Jean Kaardal of Willmar, Bruce (Merceday) of Redwood Falls, Erick (Alison) of St. Paul, Carol (Dave) Hokanson of St. Paul and Paul (Diana) of St. Paul; brother Marvin; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews in America and Norway.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister-in-law Alice, sister-in-law Grace, brother-in-law Ivar and her son Elvin.
