Karen Gegner, 70, of Belview passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her family.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home of Redwood Falls, with burial to be at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Morgan.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Karen Linda Gegner, daughter of Marvin Kramer and Marion (Basche) Kramer, was born June 8, 1950 in Fulda. She lived there until meeting her husband Lance Edward Gegner. Her son Matthew Edward and daughter Amber Dawn were both born while she resided in Morton.
Karen was always happiest when she was working in and with her community. In Fayetteville, Ark. where she lived for 18 years, she took joy in working as an aide with special needs children in the schools. After returning to Minnesota to be near family she involved herself in many organizations in the community and at church. She was Secretary/Treasurer at Bethany Lutheran Church's Women of the ELCA and Secretary of the Southwestern Minnesota Women of the ELCA Synod. In Redwood Falls she was actively involved with the Redwood County Historical Society and the Friends of Gilfillan.
Every week she looked forward to volunteering at the Westside Center Thrift Store in Redwood Falls which you could say was the perfect place for Karen. She was in heaven helping customers find the perfect item and chatting with them and her co-workers.
When at home she enjoyed talking with her children and canning the produce from the farm site garden and orchard with her husband Lance. She loved to travel and collect souvenir spoons and salt and pepper shakers from every destination.
Watching the birds and deer through the window was a little slice of paradise for Karen.
Karen passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother, Marvin and Marion Kramer and her mother-in-law Hope Gegner.
She is survived by her husband Lance, her son Matthew and his wife Samantha and her daughter Amber and her husband Tim Adams.
The family has chosen not to do a public visitation or a public funeral. They've chosen this for the love and safety of the community and themselves in this great time of uncertainty.
Memorials in memory of Karen can be sent to: Lance Gegner, 33532 County Road 7, Belview, MN, 56214.