Karl F. "Shorty"?Mielke of Douglas, Alaska went to be with his Lord April 11, 2020.
He was born January 25, 1936 in Sheridan Township, Redwood County, Redwood Falls to Albert and Esther (Muetzel) Mielke.
Karl is survived by his loving wife Sandy; daughter Karen (Charles) VarVarinecz; grandchildren – Owen and Avery; sister Marge Flaten; sister-in-law Donna Mielke; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don "Jim"?Mielke and brother-in-law Roy Flaten.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020