Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Mielke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl F. "Shorty" Mielke


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl F. "Shorty" Mielke Obituary
Karl F. "Shorty"?Mielke of Douglas, Alaska went to be with his Lord April 11, 2020.
He was born January 25, 1936 in Sheridan Township, Redwood County, Redwood Falls to Albert and Esther (Muetzel) Mielke.
Karl is survived by his loving wife Sandy; daughter Karen (Charles) VarVarinecz; grandchildren – Owen and Avery; sister Marge Flaten; sister-in-law Donna Mielke; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don "Jim"?Mielke and brother-in-law Roy Flaten.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -