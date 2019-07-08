|
Katherine (Suderman) Harder, born May 14, 1928, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Village in Mountain Lake. A memorial service was held Sunday, July 7 at the Community Bible Church of Mountain Lake.
Kathy grew up in Reedley, Calif. She was baptized and became a member of the Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church.
Kathy graduated from Reedley High School. She attended Fresno Bible Institute (now Fresno Pacific University) and General Hospital School of Nursing both in Fresno. After graduating from a three-year registered nursing program, she worked at Reedley Hospital.
She married Lawrence Harder October 27, 1950. They made their home in the Mountain Lake area before moving to Gilfillan in Redwood County.
Along with raising a family, Kathy worked at Mountain Lake and Redwood Falls hospitals.
She transferred her church membership to First Mennonite Church of Mountain Lake where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active in the Mission Society.
Kathy and Lawrence returned to Mountain Lake in retirement where she enjoyed baking, gardening and entertaining.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence, five children: Janet Stucky (d. Gary), Judy Franz (d. George), Steve Harder (m. Judy), Jon Harder (m. Laura) and Phil Harder (m. Wanda), 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
