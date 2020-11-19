1/1
Kathryn Margaret "Katie" (McCorkell) Berg
1925 - 2020
Kathryn 'Katie' Margaret Berg, 95, of Springfield, formerly of Sanborn, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Private family services were held with a broadcast via Facebook Live on the Stephens Funeral Service Facebook Page Monday, November 16, 2020. Interment was in the Willow Lake Township Cemetery.
Facebook link may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Kathryn 'Katie' Margaret Berg was born July 9, 1925 to Arthur and Christine (Andersen) McCorkell in Seaforth. She was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Seaforth and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willow Lake Township. Katie graduated from Wabasso High School in 1943.
After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Marvin Darrel Berg. The couple eloped October 18, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho. They moved to a farm where Katie helped with the farm work and the livestock and raised their family. You could often find her tending to her large flower garden. She was a fantastic cook and made the best apple pie. She was an active member of her church and belonged to ladies aid. Katie loved hosting her kids and grandkids for their famous Sunday dinners after church. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for all of her children and grandchildren. Katie was a great fisherwoman and loved going to Canada to goose hunt with her husband and sons. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. John's and Carris Health – Redwood Hospice for the loving care given to Katie.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Marvin A. (Diana) Berg of Lanark, Ill., Lynn (Bob) Muilenburg of Marshall, Bruce (Torry) Berg of Sanborn and Jillain (Warren) Gramstad of Sanborn; 19 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Brian and Randy, grandson Jordan Berg and sister Dorothy Wells.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
