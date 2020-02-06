|
It is with profound sadness that we share that Kay gained her heavenly wings Sunday, February 2, 2020. Kay battled a most valiant fight against cancer for over 30 years, and although we are so saddened by her loss, we know that she is now at peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kay at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Northfield Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. There will be visitation one hour before the Mass. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com.
Kay leaves behind her dear husband, Bill Fahey, four sons, Andy (Tracy) of River Falls, Wis., Shaun (JoEllen) of Minneapolis, Greg (Jill) of Brooklyn Center and Tim (Sarah DeLong) of Richfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy Fahey (Jason Ledford) of Sylva, N.C., Kara Fahey (Ryan Dulin) of Northfield, Joe (Katherine Ehrilchman) of Sylva and Courtney Fahey of Northfield.
Kay has two great-grandchildren, Alexander Ledford of Sylva and Forrest Dulin of Northfield. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Linda Selbrade of Waterville and Wendy (LeRoy) Blum of Fairmont, brother-in-law Paul (Dee) Fahey of St. Cloud, sisters-in-law Marilyn (Ron) Lessard of Breezy Point, Georgann Dean of Inver Grove Heights, Pam Fahey of New Ulm, Pat (Dan) Bacon of Fairmont, Maureen Fahey of Apple Valley, Geralyn (Carl) Gieseke of Courtland, Michelle (Joe) Sellner of New Ulm, and first cousin Les (Sharon) Marousek of Okoboji, Iowa.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Donna Domek, her in-laws Cecelia and William Fahey and Marvin Sellner, brothers-in-law, Randy Selbrade and Duane Dean.
