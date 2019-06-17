|
Kay "Cash" George Behrendt, 83, of Clearwater passed away June 3, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Clearwater Legion Club Post 323, 505 Pine Street, Clearwater Saturday, June 22 at noon.
Survived by his children; Lisa, Brad (Laura) and Kate (Jerry); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Jim (Jan); special friend, Susan and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn (nee. LaTourelle); sisters, Carla and Marion.
