Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Clearwater Legion Club Post 323
505 Pine Street
Clearwater, MN
Kay George "Cash" Behrendt Obituary
Kay "Cash" George Behrendt, 83, of Clearwater passed away June 3, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Clearwater Legion Club Post 323, 505 Pine Street, Clearwater Saturday, June 22 at noon.
Survived by his children; Lisa, Brad (Laura) and Kate (Jerry); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Jim (Jan); special friend, Susan and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn (nee. LaTourelle); sisters, Carla and Marion.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 17 to June 24, 2019
