|
|
|
Keith R. Blank, 75, of Franklin, formerly of Morton, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Franklin Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Services are Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Morton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Eden Township, Brown County.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 15, 2019