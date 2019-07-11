Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Blank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith R. Blank

Send Flowers
Keith R. Blank Obituary
Keith R. Blank, 75, of Franklin, formerly of Morton, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Franklin Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Services are Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Morton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Eden Township, Brown County.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.