Ken Roberts, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m.Thursday, May 16, 2019 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in First Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lafayette.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 16 to May 20, 2019
