Kevin Dean Adams

Kevin Dean Adams Obituary
Kevin Dean Adams, 59, of Mankato, formerly of Renville and Morgan, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the United Methodist Church in Morgan with burial to follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Morgan.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
