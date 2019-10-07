|
Kevin Dean Adams, 59, of Mankato, formerly of Renville and Morgan, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the United Methodist Church in Morgan with burial to follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Morgan.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019