|
|
|
Kevin J. Hjerpe, 55, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home in Hutchinson.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Redwood Falls Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church Saturday.
Online Guest Book is available at www.hantge.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019