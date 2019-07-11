|
Kevin "Butch" K. Wyffels, 63, of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kevin "Butch" K. Wyffels was born October 1, 1955 in Marshall to Richard and Jane (Peterson) Wyffels. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1973. Following graduation, Butch enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in infantry and later in supply. He received his honorable discharge in 1978.
Butch was united in marriage to Peggy Colvin April 21, 1978 in Manhattan, Kansas. After their wedding, Butch furthered his education at Willmar Vo-Tech with focus on automotive parts. Butch and Peggy made their home in Redwood Falls where he worked as assistant parts manager at Kohls-Weelborg Ford for more than 30 years. Butch was a "people person" and loved his job. He loved fishing and golfing and was a member of the Redwood Falls Golf Club.
Butch is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy; children: Rhonda Marie Carley of Westmoreland, Kansas, Carrie McMasters (significant other Kevin Serbus) of Redwood Falls, Pamela (Michael) Voirol of Centerton, Ark. and Mary (Corey) Johnson of Redwood Falls; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings: Steve Wyffels, Susan Tradup, Shannon Hennessey, Jeff Wyffels, Rory Wyffels, Kari Sidel and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his nephew Jason Wyffels, parents, aunt Betty Rutherford and parents-in-law William and Mary Colvin.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 18, 2019