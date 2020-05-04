|
Krista Ann Daniels of rural Wanda passed away due to natural causes Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home at the age of 53, although she would have denied it, demanding her age was 29. A Memorial Service will be held later this summer.
Krista Ann Daniels was born August 2, 1966 to Kathy Daniels in Grafton, N.D. Krista attended St. Thomas High School and graduated at the University of North Dakota (UND) with a major in journalism.
Krista married Michael Peter Beranek November 30, 1991 at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. Throughout her life, she worked and held many jobs and roles, such as ad designer at the Redwood Gazette, editor of the Wabasso Standard, figure skating instructor, owner of Ultimate Glo Tanning Salon in Redwood Falls, freelance ad designer, professional photographer, digital marketing director for various companies, served on the Wabasso School Board and played a large part in the yearly spelling bee.
She loved spending her free time watching reruns of "Big Bang Theory" and "Last Man Standing," sometimes laughing so loud it echoed around the entire house, filling the rest of the family with a similar glee.
Most of all, she held her family closest to her heart, taking trips to Florida every year to visit her mother, brother, nephew and niece, while most of her spare time was spent dealing with her loving husband and the wacky requests and needs of her two sons, catering to them when they needed it most. She even went so far as collecting every significant piece of written paper, graded assignment and drawn memorabilia from her children within her desk that sits within reach of her workstation. She accepted the task of working on the school board for many years all for the opportunity to be the one to hand her kids their diplomas. Without her around it is likely they would not even have made it past Grade 4, let alone college. Overall, she was a caring mother loved by all and the best mother a family could have ever asked for.
Krista is survived by her husband Michael Peter Beranek of rural Wanda; mother Kathy Daniels of Florida; brother Erik Johnson and his wife Cynthia of Florida; two sons, Chance Beranek and Shane Beranek and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2020