Krista Ann Daniels
Krista Ann Daniels of rural Wanda passed away due to natural causes Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home at the age of 53, although she would have denied it, demanding her age was 29.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
