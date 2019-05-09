|
LaMay Drexler, 93, of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and a Rosary to follow at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church Friday. Interment will be in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LaMay Bernice Drexler was born April 4, 1926 to Hugo and Loretta (Weber) Nachreiner in Burnstown Township. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Springfield. LaMay attended St. Raphael's Catholic School through eighth grade.
On June 14, 1950, she married Richard John Drexler at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. The couple lived in Walnut Grove, Fairfax and settled in Redwood Falls in 1961. LaMay worked at home raising her family. She was a member of the CCW, Altar Society, St. Catherine's Catholic Church and the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. LaMay volunteered for numerous funeral lunches and at Precious Blood Catholic School in the 60s-70s. She enjoyed cake decorating, fishing, gardening and flowers. LaMay loved taking pictures, reading newspapers and visiting with friends, family and relatives.
LaMay is survived by her son Allen (Rebecca) Drexler; granddaughter Theresa LaMay Drexler all of Blaine; sister Irene Weiss of Comfrey; sister-in-law Dorothy Nachreiner of Rochester and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, step-mother Theresa Nachreiner, brother Denis Nachreiner and brother-in-law Clarence Weiss.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019