|
|
|
LaVern Honetschlager, 90, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Lucan, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More