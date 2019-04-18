|
|
LaVern Honetschlager, 90, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Lucan, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Interment was in the church cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association cared for the family.
LaVern Honetschlager was born January 29, 1929 in Lucan to John and Anna (Zeug) Honetschlager. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan, attended Lucan Public School and graduated from Milroy High School.
On October 3, 1950, LaVern was united in marriage to Louise Honetschlager at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. They made their home in the Lucan area where LaVern farmed.
He enjoyed playing cards and bingo, watching westerns, vacations to western South Dakota and reading about that area, sports, especially events where his children and grandchildren were playing and visiting and trading stories with his family and friends.
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, LaVern passed away at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls at the age of 90.
He is survived by his children Mary (Neil) Gums of Aurora, S.D., Janice (Daniel) Louwagie of Lucan, John (Suzanne) Honetschlager of Lucan, Michael Honetschlager of Ladera Beach, Calif. and Paul (Deb) Honetschlager of Farmington; grandchildren Joshua (Jessica) Gums, Jeremiah (Sehr) Gums, Joe (Cassie) Louwagie, Kris (Jeremy) Hollingsworth, Nicholas Honetschlager, Matthew (special friend Natasha Morales) Honetschlager, Jessica (special friend Kyle Robinson) Honetschlager, Grant Honetschlager, Noah Honetschlager, Braedon Honetschlager, Claire Honetschlager and Graham Honetschlager; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Alfred (Florence) Salfer and Joseph Schouvieller; sister-in-law Julie Salfer and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise, his parents, son Stephen, brother Edmund, sisters-in-law Lucille Salfer, Irene Honetschlager and Justine Schouvieller, and brother-in-law Donald Salfer.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019