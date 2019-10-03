|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for LaVerne Baune, 91, of Vesta, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church in Lucan. Interment will take place at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Vesta.
LaVerne Charles Baune was born December 17, 1927, on a farm north of Wabasso to Henry and Frances Baune. He grew up in a few communities including Wabasso and Alton, Iowa.
LaVerne enlisted and served in the U.S. Army near the conclusion of World War II.
On November 17, 1951, he was united in marriage to Eleanor "Ellie" Baert at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. The couple farmed south of Lucan until a fire forced them to move. They lived in Gaylord for a time, then St. Cloud before moving back to a farm near Vesta in 1971. In 1979, they moved from the farm to Vesta. LaVerne loved mowing lawns. He was happiest when taking care of one of his neighbor's lawns in town. At one time, he had a collection of 30 lawn mowers. He was a member of the Vesta Senior Citizens, Vesta American Legion, Holy Name Catholic Church in Vesta and, later, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan.
LaVerne died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Prairie Home Hospice Lockwood House in Marshall.
He is survived by his wife Ellie of Marshall, formerly of Vesta; son Charles (and Rose Ann) Baune of Clear Lake, daughter Margaret "Marge" Warnke of Hutchinson and daughter Patricia "Pat" (and Dan) Piker of Hutchinson; grandchildren Charleen, Amy, Tammy (and Jim), Jesse, Jolene (and Jake Rice), Anthony (and Kari), Brett (and Kelly) and Jacob (and Halie); great-grandchildren Brandon (and Megan), Ashley, Jasard, Logan, Peyton, Kieran, Avery, Elaina, Jaxson, Morgan, Nathan, Jemma, Wyatt, and lots of "adopted" grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVerne is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Karen, son Richard, grandsons Jason and Mark, sisters Arlene and Dorie, and brother Jim.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019