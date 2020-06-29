Lawrence Frank Harder
1922 - 2020
Lawrence Frank Harder (b. March 12, 1922) passed away Monday, June 22 at the Good Samaritan Village in Mountain Lake.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be sent to MEDA online at www.meda.org/donate, or mailed to 33 N. Market St. Ste. 400, Lancaster, PA, 17603 and designated as "Ukraine Project."
Lawrence was born to Anna Janzen Harder and Jacob J. Harder and grew up east of Bingham Lake. He was baptized and became a member of the First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake.
He attended "Star" country school and later graduated from Mountain Lake High School.
In 1948, Lawrence volunteered with Mennonite Central Committee in Colorado at a school for troubled boys. The following year he helped with construction of Kings View Home in Reedley, Calif., one of three psychiatric centers that grew out of the reforms prompted by Mennonite conscientious objectors during World War II.
He married Katherine Suderman in the Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church in California October 27, 1950. Lawrence farmed near Mountain Lake for a number of years before becoming a bookkeeper, then farm manager, at Gilfillan Farms near Redwood Falls.
Lawrence and Kathy returned to Mountain Lake in retirement where he enjoyed woodworking to furnish their new house. He provided handcrafted items for his family as well as pieces auctioned for Mennonite world relief. He enjoyed looking after his farm south of Mountain Lake.
He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy and is survived by five children: Janet Stucky (d. Gary), Judy Franz (d. George), Steve Harder (m. Judy), Jon Harder (m. Laura) and Phil Harder (m. Wanda), 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
