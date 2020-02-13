|
Leah Marie Schilling, 35, of Springfield died February 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield.
There will be a parish prayer service Thursday evening at 7:45 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel.
Service will be held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at St. Mathias Catholic Cemetery in Wanda.
There will be a reception at the Wanda Legion Hall following the interment.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
She was born September 7, 1984, in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas and Susan Schilling. She graduated from Wabasso High School in 2003 and graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Leah was a loving and compassionate person who had an awesome sense of humor. She had the most beautiful blue eyes that could light up a room and smile that made everyone feel comfortable and happy.
Leah loved hanging out with family, especially her nieces and nephews. She knew how to make each one of them feel special. Leah took a lot of pride in being the godmother to two of her nephews.
Leah enjoyed spending a week every summer at the lake with all 17 members of her family, fishing, watching Netflix, reading, chasing her nieces and nephews on the golf carts and playing with her dog Blue.
Thirty-five years doesn't seem long, but Leah lived a good life. She didn't take life for granted. She laughed a lot, spent quality time with those around her and always ended conversations with "love you."
The relationship she had with her parents was like no other. Leah loved talking about politics with her dad and hanging out with her mom whenever she could. Her relationship with her sister and brothers was strong. They spent lots of time together, talked constantly and had a bond that will never be forgotten.
Over the past year Leah made many new connections. The nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians in Hematology at Mayo Clinic took very good care of Leah. Every single one of them has shared with her family how Leah impacted their life and how grateful they were to know her.
Leah is survived by her loving parents, Thomas and Susan Schilling of Wanda; siblings, Jesse (Tiffany) Schilling of Mankato, Lindsey (Zach) Sheeran of Rochester, Jonathon (Christa) Schilling of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Lincoln Sheeran, Taylor Schilling, Cooper Sheeran, Kendall Schilling, Evan Sheeran, Aubrey Schilling, Brady Schilling, Joseph Schilling; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Clara Schilling, her grandmothers Vivian Hood and Angie Hauser.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020